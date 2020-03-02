Perth bushfire burning out of control

An out of control bushfire is burning in Perth’s outer northeast, prompting a watch and act message.

The alert has been issued for Baskerville and western parts of Gidgegannup.

According to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the fire is unpredictable and travelling in a northwesterly direction.

“There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is burning in the area,” the department said.

Some roads may be closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area or slow down due to smoke.

The blaze started about 7.55am on Monday near Burgess Road in Gidgegannup. The cause of the fire is unknown.