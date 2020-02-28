Peru inaugurates China-backed Costa Verde roadway

LIMA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Peruvian authorities on Thursday inaugurated a China-backed roadway project designed to alleviate traffic congestion in the capital Lima.

During the opening ceremony, Lima Mayor Jorge Munoz said the Costa Verde roadway project was of “utmost importance” for improving mobility in and around the capital.

The roadway project is jointly built by the China Railway Tunnel Group and a local firm.

“I am certain that it will have a positive impact on our community,” said Munoz.

The six-lane roadway (three lanes each side) “will benefit more than a million residents,” state-run news website Andina said.

The project, which went into construction a year ago, facilitates urban access to the coastline and features a beautification plan.