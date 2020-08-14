Peru reports death of 400 police officers from COVID-19

LIMA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Peruvian authorities reported on Friday that 400 police officers have died and about 24,000 others have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minister of the Interior Jorge Montoya explained that the law enforcement officers were infected while carrying out their duties, which included enforcing health measures mandated by the government.

“There is control of the personnel who are presenting symptoms of this virus, not only in Lima but at the national level,” Montoya said during a visit to the Emergency Division of the Peruvian National Police in Lima.

The minister said that the health crisis has caused the collapse of hospitals, so that the government has expanded care at the Police Hospital.

Montoya added that police officers will double their efforts to enforce preventive health measures as the country returns to all-day Sunday curfews beginning on Aug. 16.

He also urged the Peruvian people to abide by the health measures established by the government.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, around 14,000 law enforcement officers have returned to work so far after recovering from COVID-19. Enditem