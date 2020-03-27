Peru’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 9

LIMA, March 25 (Xinhua) — Peru’s Health Ministry reported two new fatalities from the COVID-19 epidemic, bringing the nation’s total death toll to nine, with 480 confirmed cases of infection.

One of the latest fatal victims was a Mexican man, 76, who had pre-existing medical conditions, including diabetes.

The other was a Peruvian citizen of advanced age, 94, who also suffered from diabetes.

Peru has declared a state of emergency in a bid to contain the epidemic.

The government has imposed an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew through March 30 to restrict movement and contact among the population.