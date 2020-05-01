Peruvian politician Fujimori released on bail | Abroad

That investigation is part of a corruption case revolving around funding her election campaign to become president. Prosecutors previously said that she ran a criminal organization and received millions of dollars from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht during her 2011 election campaign. Fujimori denies the allegations.

Fujimori is expected to serve another 12 months in prison pending the investigation. Her lawyers successfully appealed to prevent that. The politician can be released within a few days once the deposit of 70,000 soles (approximately 19,000 euros) has been paid. Once free, she is not allowed to leave the capital Lima without permission and she has a duty to report.

Previously, Fujimori had already spent fifteen months in prison pending investigation. She was released in November because, according to the court, it took too long before there were any concrete charges. However, she had to go back to jail in January after the prosecutors appealed the decision.

Fujimori is the daughter of authoritarian Peruvian ex-president Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights violations and corruption.