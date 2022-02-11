Pet owners admit to being more lenient with misbehaving pets than with their own children.

Pet owners admit to being more lenient with misbehaving pets than they are with their own children.

Many pet owners admit that they are more likely to reprimand their children than their children are to reprimand their pets.

When it comes to discipline in the home, pet owners admit that they are more lenient with their furry friends than with their own CHILDREN – one dog owner even admits that she allows her pooch to eat dinner with them at the table.

Most Brits (87%) admit to spoiling their pets on a regular basis, with many admitting they’re more likely to scold their children (35%) than their pets (33%) for breaking ‘house rules.’

2,000 UK pet owners were polled by Hammonds Furniture, who were asked what kind of behavior they let their pets get away with at home and how much they think they spoil them.

More than 6.4 million cats are allowed to curl up with their owners, according to the study, with two fifths (41%) allowing their pet to sleep in their bed.

And it doesn’t stop there: more than half of pet owners (51%) allow their pets to curl up on the living room chairs and sofas.

One-fifth of pet owners (20%) bathe their pet in the family bathroom, and 4% let their pet drink from the toilet bowl.

Cats are the most spoiled pets in the house, as they are allowed to do the most ‘awkward’ things.

Compared to 37% of dog owners, more than half of cat owners (53%) let their furry friend sleep in their bed.

Nearly one-fifth (18%) of rabbit and guinea pig owners admit to letting their pets sleep in their beds with them.

Moving from the bedroom to the kitchen, some owners admit to allowing their pets to sample their meals by allowing them to lick pots, pans, and plates clean once they are done with them.

One in ten people (11%) let their pets lick pots clean after they’ve been used for cooking, and even more (15%) let their pets lick their plates clean after they’ve finished eating.

Alexa Cobbold, from Otley, West Yorkshire, is the proud owner of Boston Terrier Betty, who is three years old.

The 33-year-old account director, who lives with partner Oli, admitted to letting her dog eat at the table at Christmas and sharing her breakfast with the canine.

“Betty definitely reigns supreme in our household,” Alexa said.

She has her own bed in each room, but she prefers to sleep on the floor.

