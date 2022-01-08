Pet owners who break lesser-known dog laws could face fines of up to £20,000 or even imprisonment if they are caught.

If you don’t follow these lesser-known dog laws, you could face fines and even jail time.

While picking up after your dog while out for a walk is a no-brainer, there are a few rules to follow.

Here are some of the laws that every dog owner should be aware of in order to avoid getting in trouble with the law.

If your dog isn’t tagged with your information, you could be fined or even imprisoned.

A dog must wear a tag with its owner’s name and address, according to the Control of Dogs Order 1992.

Failure to properly tag your dog is a violation of the Animal Health Act of 1981.

You could face a fine of up to $6,000 or up to six months in prison.

The penalties, on the other hand, are unlikely to be as severe.

Taking your dog off its leash is legal in most parts of the UK, but it is prohibited in some areas.

If your dog is not allowed to be off the leash, you could face a fine of up to £1,000.

A Public Spaces Protection Order or a Dog Control Order issued by a local government prohibits dogs from entering a specific area.

Beaches, sports fields, and flower beds are just a few examples of places where dogs are not allowed.

Owners should be on the lookout for signs informing them of any rules in place.

The Road Traffic Act of 1998 also makes it illegal for a dog to be off its leash on a “designated road.”

According to Select Car Leasing, dog owners who break the law in a road accident could face a fine of up to £20,000 and six months in prison.

You must properly secure your pet in your vehicle, or you may be in violation of the Highway Code.

For “driving without a car,” owners could face a fine of up to £5,000.

It’s best to transport your dog in the backseat or boot.

Despite the fact that there is no law prohibiting dogs from sticking their heads out the window, drivers can be pulled over for “driving without due care and attention.”

This may result in a fine or points on your driver’s license.