Pet Panic Crashes Vet Advice Sites Over Potential Coronavirus Transmission Risk

There was an afternoon of panic among pet owners yesterday, triggered by a good old bit of fake news suggesting pets may be secret coronavirus super-spreaders. They aren’t, though. So that’s fine.

Pet owners appear to be OK unless times get so hard they’re forced into cooking their little friend, as experts say the leap from animal-to-human that is thought to have kicked off the entire crisis came about from the animal actually being eaten. So the same advice regarding eating pets is in force as ever. Which is, you don’t. Stay safe. Don’t eat your cat no matter how bored and manic you get this weekend.

The British Veterinary Association is in the unfortunate position of having to clarify remarks that kicked off the kerfuffle, explaining frankly in a sort-of apology that: “…there is no evidence of COVID-19 in pets in the UK and nothing to suggest pets may transmit the virus to humans.”

That said, official veterinary advice remains to keep your pets inside if you are an “infected household” or have reason to believe you’ve been exposed to coronavirus and are isolating, if only to stop the animals being petted by randoms out for their exercises, as viruses may live on fur for who knows how long. [BSVA via BBC]

Image credit: Unsplash