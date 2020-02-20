Petaia ruled out of Super Rugby season with injured…

BRISBANE, Australia – Australian center Jordan Petaia will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby season for the Queensland Reds after scans confirmed he’d need surgery on his injured shoulder and was likely to need up to 20 weeks of rehabilitation.

The 19-year-old Petaia scored at try on his test debut for Australia at the Rugby World Cup last year and was involved in three matches in the tournament, including a start in the quarterfinal loss to England.

The dislocated shoulder is another setback for Petaia, who has been sidelined with foot and hamstring injuries in the last two seasons.

He played the first two games this season for the Reds – losses in Canberra and Johannesburg, South Africa – but missed last weekend’s loss to the Jaguares in Argentina after hurting himself in practice.

The Reds face the Japan-based Sunwolves at home this weekend.

___

