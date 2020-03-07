Pete Evans fires back at top doctor who suggested people use his books as toilet paper

Celebrity chef Pete Evans has swiped back at a top Australian heart surgeon who suggested people could use his books as toilet paper.

Dr Nikki Stamp took to Twitter on Thursday to recommend bathroom tissue options should people find themselves empty handed as panic buying clears shelves across the country.

‘If you do run out of toilet paper, here are some suitable alternatives: Anything written by Pete Evans, Medical Medium, Jason Fung, Mark Hyman, Dr Oz The ‘How Not to Die’ book 50 Shades of Gray,’ she wrote.

But Evans fired back, stating the glossy pages of his books were not suitable for the task.

‘Funnily enough, all my cook books are in glossy paper, so she would probably find it hard to wipe her bum with,’ Evans told The Sunday Telegraph.

Evans said his publisher has always pushed for his books to be matte but he has firmly stuck to gloss because it enhances food’s colour on paper.

The My Kitchen Rules host, who has copped public criticism over his controversial views on alternative medicine, said while he has been vocal on a range of issues, he has never shamed or ridiculed anyone.

He said it was concerning that anyone else would engage in those behaviours.

‘She is entitled to her option, although it feels very childish and immature,’ he said.

‘I send this person love because maybe they are lacking that in themselves.’

Evans added that the some of the doctors mentioned in Dr Stamp’s post are leader’s in their field and it is unsettling when health professionals attack people in their industry, or others, publicly.

In recent years, Evans, an author of more than 25 books, has garnered criticism over his views on diets and medicine.

In 2017, he produced a paleo documentary film on Netflix, The Magic Pill, which claimed people suffering from illnesses like cancer, diabetes and autism can reduce their symptoms and cut down on prescription medicine by changing their diet for five weeks.

Last year, doctors publicly called on the cook to stop sharing his own health advice after he released an anti-vaxx podcast.

Meanwhile, Dr Stamp, a cardiothoracic surgeon, has publicly advocated against the health advice promoted on social media by unqualified individuals as the wellness industry booms, arguing that the pursuit for aesthetics could be detrimental.