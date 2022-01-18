Peter Bogdanovich, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who influenced Hollywood’s golden age in the 1970s, has died.

Peter Bogdanovich, an Oscar-nominated director known for influencing Hollywood’s golden age in the 1970s, has died.

Before his career was ruined by scandal, murder, and repeated box-office failures, Peter Bogdanovich was a critic turned director who helped kickstart a golden age of Hollywood movies in the 1970s.

After 1981’s They All Laughed, Bogdanovich found it difficult to secure funding for new projects.

He was, however, a trained actor who became well-known to a new generation in the 2000s as Dr. Kupferberg, Tony Soprano’s psychiatrist’s psychiatrist on The Sopranos.

Bogdanovich was born in upstate New York to a Jewish family, but grew up primarily in Manhattan.

His father was a Serbian artist, and his mother was from an affluent Austrian family.

They arrived in the United States in May 1939, Bogdanovich was born in July, and Europe was plunged into war in September.

He studied acting at New York’s Stella Adler Studio and appeared in a few minor roles in film and television.

He also began writing about movies, programming old films for MOMA (Museum of Modern Art), and interviewing legendary filmmakers such as Alfred Hitchcock, John Ford, and Orson Welles.

These meetings served as his film school, and producer Roger Corman, the undisputed king of low-budget exploitation films, took a chance on him.

Bogdanovich directed and co-wrote the film Targets.

His first wife, Polly Platt, a writer, producer, and designer whom he married in 1962, helped him develop the story.

Targets, which was inspired by a real-life spree killing, received rave reviews, particularly for Bogdanovich’s handling of suspense.

He received Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for The Last Picture Show, as well as acting Oscar nominations for Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman.

It was a critical and financial success, and it helped to establish a new generation of young auteur Hollywood directors, including Spielberg, Coppola, and Lucas.

Paper Moon and the comedy What’s Up Doc?, starring Barbra Streisand, were also big hits.

Then came three big-budget flops: a Daisy Miller adaptation and the musical At Long Last Love, both of which starred Cybill Shepherd, for whom Bogdanovich had left his first wife, and Nickelodeon.

The critics had turned against him, and the studio was closing its doors.

Dorothy Stratten, a famous model, divorced her husband.

