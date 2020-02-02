Peter Dutton urges Australians to reconsider ALL overseas travel to protect against coronavirus 

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has urged Australians to rethink all overseas travel plans to protect against coronavirus.

The warning comes after the Department of Foreign Affairs raised its travel advice for China to the highest level of ‘do not travel’.

All Chinese travellers have also been denied entry into the country as the number of confirmed cases in Australia rises to 12.

Mr Dutton told Sky News on Sunday morning that he believes the outbreak will not be resolved in the foreseeable future.

‘We hope China can contain the issue and that we can move on from it as quickly as possible, but it’s likely to be more protracted than that,’ he told Sky News.

‘We need to deal with that. We need Australians frankly, if they’re considering a holiday at the moment to reconsider whether an outbound overseas trip is what they want to do.’

He urged people to consider travelling to regional Australia rather than booking a trip overseas.

Mr Dutton said holidaying in Australia could also help businesses in areas struggling because of the bushfire crisis.

He also said Australians who are still in China need to think about leaving the country as soon as possible, with all flights temporarily suspended from February 9.

‘If people are leaving Australia to go to China today against the advice then they’re putting themselves in a difficult position,’ he said.

‘The very strong advice from the Federal Government is please, do not travel, let us assess this over the next 14 days.’

Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram told reporters on Sunday morning that he ordered airlines to prevent people from boarding flights if they had been to China.

Those people do not include Australian citizens and permanent residents.

From Sunday travellers coming to Australia from mainland China will have their visas cancelled – with 71 already cancelled overnight.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday that foreign travellers who passed through mainland China will be barred from Australia in a desperate effort to prevent the outbreak from spreading further.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families will be exempt from the strict measures.

It also extends to airline staff who have used personal protective gear.

These individuals arriving out of mainland China, not just the Hubei province, are required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time they leave the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the government needs to prepare as a domestic outbreak is possible.

WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Dalea said there is a possibility the virus could spread in countries other than China.

While most cases so far have been people who visited China, he warned it could spread within Australia, ABC reported.

‘Countries need to get ready for possible importation in order to identify cases as early as possible and in order to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens,’ Mr Galea said.

The beefed up measures came on the same day three more coronavirus cases – one in Melbourne and two in South Australia – were confirmed, taking the national tally to 12.

Qantas also announced on Saturday that it will suspend its two direct services to mainland China from February 9 until March 28.

‘Our first responsibility is to Australians,’ Mr Morrison told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

As of Saturday, all travellers arriving out of mainland China are being asked to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time they depart the country.

‘In addition to that, there’ll be advanced screening and reception arrangements put into place at the major airports to facilitate identifying and providing this information and ensuring the appropriate precautions are being put in place,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘There’s a half a million masks that will be provided to those airports to support those who are coming off these flights as well as those who are with those coming from those flights.

‘There’ll also be thermometers which are provided to those airports and we’re working with those airport authorities now to ensure we can put those arrangements in place.’