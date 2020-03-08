Peter FitzSimons jumps to the defence of Latrell Mitchell and fires a shot at Karl Stefanovic 

Wallabies legend Peter FitzSimons has defended Latrell Mitchell’s appearance in the NRL’s ad campaign and hit back at comments made by Karl Stefanovic.

The ad was launched a week ago and showed the indigenous Rabbitohs star standing in the water at a beach with an Aboriginal flag draped over his shoulders.

Critics included Today Show host Stefanovic, who claimed the advert was ‘divisive’ and did more harm than good.

‘How do you unite the game when you have a picture of Latrell Mitchell on his own with the Aboriginal flag around him? That’s not unifying, that’s divisive,’ Stefanovic said on Tuesday.

But FitzSimons hit back and said the two-minute commercial was something to celebrate.

‘That ad’s not just good, that ad is great,’ he said on Channel 9’s Sport Sunday program.

‘That ad is something for rugby league to celebrate Instead of being the slobs up the back of the bus always being retrogressive, they’re progressive and they’ve put themselves in the future.’

He also praised the NRL for pushing boundaries and congratulated Mitchell on being a ‘proud Indigenous man with the Indigenous flag’.

‘To all the angry white men shaking their fists at the clouds, get nicked.’

Mitchell also slammed critics last week by sharing posts on Instagram written by fans who hit back at Stefanovic.

‘A week after Indigenous All Stars and they back going after [Mitchell]. It’s disgusting,’ one fan said.

‘This ad shows [Charnze] Nicholl-Klokstad by himself, shows [Tyson] Frizell by himself. Yet Karl picks out Latrell standing by himself with the Aboriginal flag as ”divisive”. Once again blackfullas can’t be proud of our culture without a white person’s approval,’ the comment read.

‘Once again an indigenous people must shut up and play footy so that we can avoid offending the racists of our country.’

The ad features Tina Turner’s song ‘The Best’ in an homage to a famous campaign from the 1990s.

The NRL was forced to defend its controversial new TV campaign after fans slammed the ad for its ‘political correctness’.

NRL chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo said the commercial is not intended to be political and showcases highlight moments for the game over the past 30 years.

US rapper Macklemore’s pre-match tribute to same-sex marriage at the 2017 Grand Final is also featured – as fans criticised his inclusion given his tenuous association with rugby league.

Mr Abdo stood firm, telling the Sydney Morning Herald the campaign was a showcase of the code’s proud history.

‘We’re not forcing anyone to believe in one thing or another. Those events have happened. Latrell is a superstar for us, Macklemore performed at the grand final in a moment we were really proud of.

‘This campaign is not intended to be political. It’s a showcase of our history; our people, our events that shaped where we are today. The intent of the campaign is to embrace what’s happened in the last 30 years, but also to give a nostalgic feeling for people who are new to the game to understand the moments that have mattered so they can feel part of it.’

The ad features memorable moments from the last 30 years – including Darren Albert’s try in the dying seconds to win Newcastle their first premiership in 1997, Wests Tigers’ Benji Marshall’s magic flick pass in the 2005 grand final, South Sydney breaking their 43-year premiership drought in 2014 and Johnathan Thurston’s extra-time one pointer in 2015 to win a maiden premiership for the North Queensland Cowboys.

Mr Abdo said the NRL can adjust the campaign for the fans.

‘There has been no directive from anyone to adjust it. But if the intent of the campaign is to be positive and showcase the game and some people feel isolated, we will adjust and listen to our fans.’