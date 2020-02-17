Peter Keeley death: Two 17-year-olds arrested in Bateman’s Bay, NSW

Two teenage boys have been arrested over the death of a father-of-three who was found in bushland after using dating app Grindr.

Peter Keeley’s body was discovered near bushland in Broulee, on the NSW South Coast, about 4.50pm on February 2.

Police believe the 56-year-old arranged a meetup on Grindr before driving two hours from Canberra to Batemans Bay, just north of Broulee, that morning.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested and have been taken to Batemans Bay Police Station.

Police footage showed the boys being led out of their homes in handcuffs.

One of the boys was barefoot as he made his way towards a police car.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told news.com.au one of the boys was still a school student and ‘their parents were present’ during the search warrants.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

An investigation into the Canberra resident’s death was launched and detectives carried out three search warrants at homes in the Broulee area from 6am on Thursday.

A post mortem examination was inconclusive but found Mr Keeley suffered head and facial injuries.

Speaking to the media two days after Mr Keeley’s body was found, NSW Homicide Squad Commander Doherty said Grindr may have played a role in the death.

‘Upon arriving in Batemans Bay, we believe this man may have been using the dating app Grindr to meet with another person before his body was found,’ Detective Superintendent Doherty said.

According to Nine News, Mr Keeley had been a ‘successful auctioneer’.

When his body was found, he was wearing a dark blue sleeveless fitted t-shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers.

The publication reported his arms and legs were tied with duct tape when his body was discovered.

Mr Keeley’s family release a statement thanking police for their support.

‘Our family is devastated and still coming to terms with the fact we have lost Peter,’ the statement read.

‘All that can be said is we have been deeply affected by this tragedy and we are still grieving.

‘We are grateful for the overwhelming support from family and friends.

‘Thank you to the NSW Police Force and ACT Police detectives who have supported our family during this terrible time.

‘As we continue to process this news, our family has requested privacy at this time to allow us to support Peter’s children.’