Peter Seabrook, a well-known gardening broadcaster and columnist, has died.

Peter Seabrook, a popular gardening broadcaster and columnist, has died.

Mr Seabrook was helping children at an Essex school plant acorns to grow oak saplings for the Queen’s Jubilee Canopy the day before he died.

Peter Seabrook, a horticulturist who presented Gardeners’ World and wrote a gardening column for The Sun for more than 40 years, died at the age of 86 after a suspected heart attack.

“He will be sorely missed,” the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Peter Seabrook’s death,” a spokesperson said.

“Peter had an incredible horticultural career, exhibiting for decades at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and attending RHS events, gardens, and flower shows on a regular basis.

“He was passionate about getting young people gardening, as well as raising the profile and importance of horticulture.”

“For 45 years, Peter Seabrook MBE was a huge part of the Sun family, helping millions of readers with their gardening queries,” Victoria Newton, editor in chief of The Sun, said.

“Through his school projects, more than three million children have learned about and shared his passion for plants and vegetables.”

She revealed that Mr Seabrook was helping children at an Essex school plant acorns in order to grow oak saplings for the Queen’s Jubilee Canopy the day before he died.

“Everyone adored Peter, from the royal family and celebrities to ordinary people who wanted his help growing plants, even if they had the tiniest plot or no garden at all,” she continued.

Peter was like a gardener to them.

“Not only did he write over 2,300 gardening columns for The Sun, never missing a week, but he also found time to chat with anyone he met who had a question about their own plants.”

Mr Seabrook, who was born in 1935 in Chelmsford, Essex, studied horticulture at Writtle University College and graduated in 1956.

He worked as a florist during his national service before becoming a director of the Cramphorn seed and gardening company.

He went on to work as a technical representative for Bord na Mona, the Irish Peat Board, before becoming a consultant and director.

He got started on his

