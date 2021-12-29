Peter Spencer, a black immigrant, was shot and killed while on a hunting trip with a friend, in what his family believes was a’modern-day lynching.’

After he was shot dead while allegedly on a hunting trip with five white men, the family of a black immigrant has decried his death as a “modern-day lynching.”

Peter Spencer, 29, was shot at least nine times earlier this month, according to his family, and the men with him claim they were acting in “self-defense.”

His pregnant fiancee Carmela King said she received a text shortly afterward saying he was staying the night at a cabin in Venango County, Pennsylvania.

Peter was found dead at the cabin on Carls Road at 2.30 a.m. on December 12.

When contacted by The US Sun, Pennsylvania State Police said they had taken custody of a 25-year-old man, but gave no further details.

There were also multiple guns discovered at the scene, but no charges have been filed.

“We’re talking six bullets into the chest, two into the buttocks, and one through the mouth or from the neck out of the mouth,” Tim Stevens, CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project, told WTAE.

Peter, who was born in Jamacia, was reportedly contacted about the hunting trip by a man he used to work with on Snapchat.

According to two GoFundMe pages set up by the family, the man also brought his own friends.

“This time he was taken straight into the woods and not this person’s mother’s home,” Stevens said of Peter’s arrival at the cabin. “To the fiancée, she didn’t feel totally comfortable with that.”

Tehilah Spencer, Peter’s brother, claimed on a GoFundMe page that the 29-year-old was “murdered in cold blood.”

He screamed, “This is a HATE CRIME!”

‘Peter was MURDERED in Rockland Township, Pennsylvania, a backwater rural town where he was completely exposed and cut off from everything and everyone.

“He was slaughtered and killed in an act of MODERN DAY LYNCHING!”

Peter’s fiance has set up a separate fundraising page for legal fees, claiming that the family is fighting for “justice for the murder.”

“A friend invited him on a camping trip,” she wrote.

“As a result of this invitation, Peter was shot multiple times in the presence of five white men.”

“He was the only black person at the campsite and is being portrayed as the aggressor,” says the source.

“The Franklin State Troopers Office will not give Peter’s family or myself any information regarding this incident,” King claimed.

“We’ve been turned down several times in our attempts to reach out…

