Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys baby: Uncle Karl’s very rude joke

Karl Stefanovic couldn’t resist making a rude joke while announcing the birth of his nephew Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic on Thursday morning.

While celebrating the arrival of Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys’ baby, Karl left his colleagues on the Today show speechless by alluding to the child’s anatomy.

‘This is magnificent news. My gorgeous brother Peter and my even more gorgeous sister-in-law Sylvia have welcomed a beautiful little boy into the world,’ he began.

Karl, 45, added: ‘It makes me want to cry! That’s little Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic, weighing in at 3.4 kilos. He is perfectly healthy, Sylvia says, and just like his uncle has a massive…’

‘Personality!’ interrupted co-host Allison Langdon, as the entire Today show crew burst into laughter.

Brushing off his cheeky joke, he continued: ‘Congratulations to you both. Lots of love from everyone here at the Today show… Well done, Sylvia.’

At the end of the segment, Karl looked rather tearful and Allison, 40, placed a friendly arm around his shoulders.

‘Look at you! It’s Uncle Karlos,’ she said.

Peter, 38, and Sylvia, 33, announced the birth of their child on Thursday morning by sharing a photo of little Oscar to Instagram.

‘Our beautiful boy, Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic. 3.4kg, deep blue eyes and perfectly healthy. He’s absolute magic,’ the former Today show newsreader wrote.

Sky News breakfast anchor Peter was also pictured cradling the baby in his arms.

He wrote: ‘We’ve got our own Oscar! I’m so unbelievably proud of @sylviajeffreys and our new best mate. Love is strong. Life is fantastic.’

Sylvia and Peter, who married in 2017, announced they were expecting their first child together in August.

‘We’re having a baby boy and we’re totally over the moon!’ she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple met while co-hosting Weekend Today and, for a time, were in a long-distance relationship while Peter was a foreign correspondent for Nine.