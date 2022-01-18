Peter Tatchell, now 70, explains why the fight for gay rights continues after 30 years of victories.

The human rights activist has been designated as a national treasure.

As he looks back on his activism, he says, ‘No regrets,’ writes Michael Day.

Peter Tatchell shows up on time, bearing gifts, on a gloomy January afternoon.

“Happy New Year!” he exclaims, handing me the most recent issue of the New Humanist magazine (“a rational approach to the modern world”) and a copy of the 2022 Attitude calendar (on the cover: a swarthy hunkgardener in two-size-too-small Speedos pushing a wheelbarrow); perhaps it’ll remind me to go to the gym or do some gardening.

I make us some tea and cut some cake slices.

He eats his entire meal in a single sitting.

He has nothing to be concerned about.

He still resembles a whippet.

But he’s in good health (mostly – more on that later); his hair is thinning and greying a little, but who wouldn’t be at 70?

Seventy!

When he told me, I was stunned.

He appears to be younger than that.

Maybe it’s the agitated energy he exudes.

In addition, the Peter Tatchell Foundation, his human rights advocacy group, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

Has there ever been a public image transformation like it? Peter Tatchell, the tabloid hate figure who threatened civilisation as we knew it (as one newspaper put it), is now courted by politicians and celebrities, having made our society more civil.

Graham Norton, without the lamé but with a sociology degree, is a national treasure.

Hating Peter Tatchell is a Netflix documentary about him.

“How does it feel to finally be noticed?”

“It’s good, but not in and of itself.

It feels great not to have bricks flying through my window or to be beaten up on the street.”

Tatchell was born in Australia but moved to the United Kingdom in 1971 to avoid the Vietnam draft.

He didn’t agree with NixonKissinger’s carpet bombing of Southeast Asia, and when it became clear that street protests in Melbourne wouldn’t cut it, he packed his belongings and moved to London, where he joined the nascent Gay Liberation Front the following year.

After 12 years, Tatchell’s name became more widely known, and bricks began to fly through his windows.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy