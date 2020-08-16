Peterborough Fire: 90 evacuated from homes as huge fire breaks out in gas main

NINETY people have been forced to leave their homes after a huge fire erupted when a gas main caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters said they were called to a large blaze in a suburb of Peterborough at 12.31am this morning.

Crews discovered a substantial fire in a building in the suburb of Hyholmes, North Bretton which was affecting a gas mains supply.

Firefighters have set up hose reels to prevent the fire spreading to nearby properties, while a 100 metre cordon is in place.

No injuries have been reported – and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that those evacuated had been moved to a nearby performing arts theatre while crews tackled the blaze.

Group Commander Danny Kelly of the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) confirmed that fire engines remained at the scene of the “severe” fire almost six hours after arrival.

In the latest video update just before 11am, Commander Kelly said the blaze was still being tackled – but that they hoped to have it under control within the next hour.

He explained: “I’m still here at the incident in North Bretton, Peterborough where a major gas main caught fire last night.

“We are now in a situation where we have started to pull back our resources but also deal with the gas leak.

“We still have a fire burning… which should be contained within the next hour.”

He added: “We are working as quickly as possible, as soon as we get an update I’m very conscious there are lots of people who want to ask questions about when they can return to their homes.”

Pictures from the scene show a gigantic blaze erupting in the quiet suburb.

Group Commander Kelly earlier said: “The fire service was called earlier this morning at 12.50, to what was believed to be a small fire in a garden.

“You may hear it in the background, it’s quite a severe fire at the moment, and fire service are protecting surrounding properties.

“We have evacuated approximately 80 people from the surrounding area, and we have a 100-metre cordon in place which has been done by our police colleagues.

“I would ask that people keep clear of the general area. There’s a lot going on for us right now but we can reassure you that we’re doing everything we can to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.”

Peterborough Police wrote on Facebook: “Officers are currently assisting Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service in responding to a fire in Hyholmes, Bretton.

“A 120-metre cordon is in place and several properties have been evacuated as a precaution. Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed if you are nearby.”