Petev introduced as new Bosnia head coach

SARAJEVO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Football Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FFBiH) on Wednesday unveiled Bulgaria’s Ivaylo Petev as the new head coach of the country’s national team.

A former midfielder, Petev coached the Bulgarian national team from 2014 to 2016, and has taken charge of several clubs including Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia Nicosia and AEL Limassol in Greece, and Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah.

“I welcome the new head coach and wish him a lot of success in leading our national team to the World Cup,” said FFBiH vice president Milorad Sofrenic.

Sofrenic added that Petev will get to decide his coaching staff but will be limited to choosing Bosnian nationals only.

Petev said that he will talk to candidates over the next three weeks, but will also scout for the footballing talents within the Bosnian Premier League.

He declined to comment on the fact that Bosnia failed to win a single match in 2020 under the leadership of his predecessor Dusan Bajevic.

“Bosnia has a lot of high-quality players and we will try our best to play all as one as soon as possible,” said Petev.

Bosnia’s next match is on March 24, 2021 against Finland, in qualifying Group D qualifier for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Also in that group are France, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Enditem