Petit Qoobo, the Small Fluffy Faceless Cushion with a Tail, is Going International

January feels like a very, very long time ago, but who could forget the little fluffy cushion with a wagging tail unveiled at CES? Well, good news: Petit Qoobo, the smaller sibling of the Qoobo cuddle robot, is now ready for its international debut.

Yukai Engineering, the Tokyo-based robotics company that makes Qoobo, has added some new features to Petit Qoobo since our original article, including a comforting heartbeat. Now, they’re looking for $150,000 (about £115,000) in addition to the $125,000 (about £96,000) already crowdfunded in Japan to ship the robot internationally this December.

We thought the tribble-with-a-tail was quite funny when we first saw it, but it turns out Yukai was right on the money releasing this in 2020 – we’ve never needed a non-judgmental fluffy snuggle cushion more than we do right now.

The original Qoobo was designed for people who can’t have pets for one reason or another – crappy landlords, allergies, living in retirement homes, that kind of thing. There are quite a few fluffy robots designed to fill this gap, including the famous Paro robot seal.

Qoobo is quite large, and essentially just a fluffy cushion with a tail that wags depending on how much you fuss it. Petit Qoobo was created in response to feedback that people would like a more portable faceless cat thing, so they could take it out with them (you do you).

Honestly, watching the deeply soothing gifs of Qoobo in action, we can see why people want one. Sometimes at the end of the day, you just want to curl up with a fluffy thing that won’t poo in your shoe.

Yukai Engineering CEO Shunsuke Aoki explains its appeal:

“The crowdfunding success in Japan really goes to show how people are increasingly turning to robots for emotional comfort and how it’s becoming ‘normal’ to ‘adopt’ robots into their lives. People also seem to be embracing this new human-robot relationship more while in self-quarantine. We can see that trend in the 30-40 percent increase in Qoobo’s sales since the Covid-19 outbreak began in Japan, compared to the same two-month period last year. We are very excited to introduce this new pet alternative to [international]consumers.”

Petit Qoobo comes in black, brown, white and grey, and costs about £61, or £103 for the full-size one with its longer tail.

If you want one – bearing in mind the usual caveats about crowdfunding rewards not being guaranteed – you can back it here.