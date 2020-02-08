Petition opposes Sydney bus privatisation

More than 20,000 people have put their names to a petition opposing the further privatisation of Sydney bus services.

The state government announced in October 2019 it would open all 13 of Sydney’s metropolitan bus contracts to competitive tender in the next three years.

This includes the three remaining state-run regions in early 2020 – in the city’s northwest, north shore and northern beaches, and eastern suburbs.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance at the time denied the regions were being privatised insisting the model was actually “franchising”.

Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey and bus drivers on Thursday presented petitions to keep the bus services in public hands to NSW opposition leader Jodi McKay.

He said Sydney Buses was “a community asset that serves and belongs to the taxpayers of NSW”.

“Commuters have seen what happened with the privatisation of buses in Newcastle and the inner west, where on-time running is down, routes have been cut, bus stops have been closed and removed and service levels have plummeted,” Mr Morey said in a statement.