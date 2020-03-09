Petrol could soon reach $1 a litre as Saudi Arabia launches a price war with Russia

Petrol could plummet to $1 per litre in Australia after a price war erupted between Saudi Arabia and Russia, experts claim.

Oil plunged more than 20 per cent after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price, putting futures at the lowest level since 1991.

CommSec Chief Economist Craig James predicted a massive price drop provided the Australian dollar stays ‘reasonably stable’.

‘Every US$1 a barrel fall in the oil price leads to a one cent fall at the petrol bowser,’ he said.

‘Provided the Aussie dollar is reasonably stable, motorists may be able to look forward to filling up for near $1 a litre.’

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has urged the consumer watchdog to ensure lower oil prices are passed on at Australia’s petrol pumps.

Mr Frydenberg said he had spoken to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims on Monday about the organisation’s role in monitoring prices at the bowser.

‘I wanted to re-emphasise to the ACCC the importance of holding the oil retailers to account in ensuring that Australians get the benefit from the lower oil prices,’ the treasurer told reporters in Canberra.

Mr Frydenberg said Mr Sims had assured him the ACCC would vigilantly monitor the situation.

The watchdog will also call out energy companies that don’t pass on price reductions.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said retailers should not be taking advantage of Australians doing it tough under current economic conditions.

‘The petrol retailers in this country should not be taking us for mugs by hanging on to these substantial reductions in the fuel price,’ he told reporters in Brisbane.

Fuel prices around the nation on Monday fell between $1.35 and $1.69 for Unleaded 91.

It comes after more than $100billion was wiped from Australian shares as a dive in crude oil prices sparked more coronavirus panic and fears of a recession.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 plunged 6.24 per cent by lunchtime as the Australian dollar fell to its weakest level in 11 years.

By the close of trade, Westpac became the first major bank in Australia to predict a recession in 2020, forecasting a decline of 0.3 per cent in both the March and June quarters.

Should their prediction come true, the Australian economy would be experiencing the first technical recession since mid-1991.

Energy stocks took the biggest hit on Monday with Oil Search plunging 27 per cent to $3.74.

This occurred as the Brent crude oil price fell by 30 per cent since Friday to a four-year low of $US31 a barrel.

During a volatile session, the Australian dollar plunged to 63.04 US cents, the lowest since March 2009.