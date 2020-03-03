Petrol drives up New Zealand household transport spending

WELLINGTON, March 3 (Xinhua) — Household expenditure on transport overall increased 13.8 percent since June 2016, to 215.8 NZ dollars (135.1 U.S. dollars) per week, with petrol accounting for one-fifth of all transport expenditure, New Zealand’s statistics department Stats NZ said on Tuesday.

Petrol, international air travel, and buying new or second-hand cars accounted for 80 percent of a household’s weekly transport expenditure, Stats NZ said.

An increasing share of the average weekly household budget is being spent on petrol, Stats NZ said today.

Spending on petrol by New Zealand households rose to a weekly value of 48.5 NZ dollars on average in the year ended June 2019, up 14.4 percent on the same period in 2016. This figure includes any taxes or duties on petrol implemented around the country since 2016.

“Cars are the most preferred form of transport for New Zealanders, so it’s not surprising to see households spending more on petrol given we’ve also seen an increase in fuel prices over a similar period,” wealth and expenditure statistics manager Emily Shrosbree said in a statement.

The average total weekly spending for New Zealand households was 1,348.7 NZ dollars, so petrol expenditure was nearly 4 percent of that, Shrosbree said.