Petrusev scores 21 as No. 2 Gonzaga tops Loyola Marymount

SPOKANE, Wash. –

Filip Petrusev scored 21 points as No. 2 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 85-67 on Thursday night for its 16th consecutive victory.

Admon Gilder and Drew Timme each scored 17 points for Gonzaga (24-1, 10-0 West Coast Conference), which also won its 36th consecutive home game, the longest active streak in the nation. Five Zags scored in double figures.

Eli Scott scored 15 and Ivan Alipiev 12 for Loyola Marymount (8-16, 2-8), which lost its fourth game in a row and 23rd straight to Gonzaga.

This win was relatively easy after Gonzaga was tested in an 83-79 win at San Francisco last weekend.

Gonzaga made eight of its first 11 shots – four by Timme – to jump to a 17-7 lead. Jordan Bell’s basket cut Gonzaga’s lead to 32-26 with three minutes left in the first.

Gonzaga led only 38-30 at halftime, despite shooting 61% while holding the Lions to 43%. Loyola Marymount did not shoot a free throw in the first half.

Corey Kispert hit a pair of 3-pointers to put Gonzaga up 55-38 early in the second half, and Gilder’s 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run that put Gonzaga up 64-42 with just over 10 minutes left.

NO. 23 ARIZONA 85, USC 80

Nico Mannion scored 20 points and Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green each added 18 and Arizona held on for an 85-80 win over Southern Cal.

Arizona (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) has won five of its past six and was in full control for most of this one until the final minutes.

The Wildcats led by as many as 20 during the second half, pushing to a 63-43 advantage with 12:55 remaining. USC slowly chipped away and pulled within 83-80 with five seconds left on a 3-pointer by Jonah Mathews, but Mannion responded with a pair of free throws to stop the rally.

Mannion scored 12 of his points on free throws. Nnaji grabbed 11 rebounds.

USC (17-6, 6-4) has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Trojans were led by Onyeka Okongwu with 23 points. Daniel Utomi added 22 points.

NO. 24 COLORADO 71, CALIFORNIA 65

BOULDER, Colo. – Tyler Bey scored a season-high 21 points, McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and Colorado made key free throws down the stretch to beat California.

D’Shawn Schwartz added 14 points for Colorado (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12), which won for the fourth time in five games.

Matt Bradley had 17 points to lead Cal (10-12, 4-5), which remained winless away from its home court, dropping to 0-6 on the road and 0-3 on neutral courts this season.

NO. 25 HOUSTON 75, TULANE 62

HOUSTON – Caleb Mills scored 18 points, Quentin Grimes added 15, and Houston beat Tulane.

Nate Hinton added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Houston (18-5, 8-2 American). The Cougars bounced back after losing to Cincinnati 64-62 on Saturday. Houston is 15-0 after a loss over the last three seasons.

Teshaun Hightown had 17 points, K.J. Lawson added 13 points and Nobal Days scored 10 points to lead the Green Wave (10-12, 2-8).

