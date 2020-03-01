Petry’s quick goal lifts Canadiens over Hurricanes in OT

Jeff Petry scored on a breakaway 52 seconds into overtime, and the Montreal Canadiens prevailed 4-3 over the Carolina Hurricanes despite blowing another multi-goal home lead on Saturday night.

Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault each had a goal with an assist, and Tomas Tatar recorded three assists for the Canadiens, who snapped an 0-2-2 home rut in which they blew a lead of at least 2-0 in each contest. Montreal was up 3-0 early in the second period Saturday before Carolina charged back.

With 1:17 left in regulation and their net empty, the Hurricanes tied the game at 3 when Justin Williams deflected in Joel Edmundson’s blast. It was Edmundson who got Carolina within one just 1:14 into the final period.

Edmundson’s wrister from the right point went over the glove of Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren (27 saves), who got the call after Carey Price started the previous 11 games. Fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Carolina managed a point but concluded February with a third consecutive defeat amid a 1-3-1 stretch.

Montreal jumped ahead just 2:40 into the game. Taking advantage of some shoddy Carolina defense in its own zone, Danault drove to the net unmarked and easily flipped a Tatar pass to snap an 18-game goal drought.

Goals by Max Domi and Gallagher 17 seconds apart in the second period, both aided by questionable Hurricanes defense, chased Carolina goalie Anton Forsberg, who allowed three goals on 20 shots. Domi capped a flurry in front of the Carolina net with his fourth goal in four games at 3:46 into the second. Gallagher then drilled a juicy Forsberg rebound for his 21st of the season.

Carolina stopped the bleeding when Haydn Fleury blasted a faceoff win past a screened Lindgren to make it 3-1 with 12:15 left in the middle frame.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 18 saves in relief for the Hurricanes.

