THE chief executive of PFA Scotland, the footballers’ union, has called for clubs to work with players to ensure that players are not treated unfairly during the ongoing sport hiatus.

In a statement aimed at all Scottish clubs, Fraser Wishart has implored teams to find “achievable and realistic outcomes” rather than “serving ultimatums”.

Wishart insisted that players are willing to consider wage reductions or deferrals – but only if their employers offer full financial disclosure.

“We would implore the clubs to speak to the players to find achievable and realistic outcomes for the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in rather than serving ultimatums,” he said.

“If we all work together we can find solutions which both sides are happy with. We know that on the players side there is a willingness to do this. They will do their bit and consider ALL reasonable options including wage reductions or deferrals.

“However, they would only do so after full financial disclosure by the clubs. This is only fair and would, in the interests of transparency, allow fully informed financial decisions.

“It follows that there would also need to be clarity and assurances on future spending in the next transfer window from all clubs.

“This exercise cannot be allowed to be a mechanism for selective cancellation of valid employment contracts.

“Rather than become embroiled in legal disputes it makes perfect sense to new that we all work together to find our way through this awful situation but this can only be down through honest and transparent dialogue.”

With virtually no income as sport has ground to a halt, it is feared that many clubs will struggle financially until football resumes.

Hearts players – and staff – were asked to take a 50 percent pay cut earlier this week for an unspecified period, with those that feel unable to accept the reduction being offered the chance to leave the capital side.

Other teams, particularly lower down the SPFL pyramid, have been accepting donations from fans in order to maintain their players’ salaries and day-to-day operating costs.

With doubts cast over whether or not footballers will still receive their wages as agreed, PFA Scotland have announced earlier this week that they are “working behind the scenes” to ensure that its members are protected amid the ongoing uncertainty.