Pfizer is seeking conditional EU approval for the COVID-19 drug.

Pfizer is attempting to obtain conditional EU approval for COVID-19.

Paxlovid’s application for conditional marketing authorization has been submitted to the European Medicines Agency.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) –

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Monday that it has started reviewing Pfizer’s application for Paxlovid, an anti-coronavirus drug.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun evaluating an application for a conditional marketing authorization for Paxlovid, an oral antiviral medicine.

The regulator could deliver its assessment in weeks, according to the statement, because it had already completed a preliminary review based on laboratory, animal, and clinical studies.

The European Commission would issue the marketing authorization after considering the EMA’s recommendation.

The medicine inhibits the virus’s ability to multiply in the body.

The drug can reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization in adults and adolescents with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms.