Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral treatment has been approved by Canada.

Pfizer’s antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has been approved by Canada.

Chief medical advisor: Virus has a “new tool in its toolkit.”

The first coronavirus antiviral medication was approved by Health Canada on Monday, adding a “new tool to the toolkit against COVID-19,” according to Canada’s chief medical advisor.

The news comes “at a critical time…as we face new (virus) variants,” according to Supriya Sharma.

Paxlovid, a new medication, has a number of key benefits.

It is an oral medication that can be given at home.

It’s made to help the body reduce the coronavirus’s negative effects while also shortening the illness’s duration.

This could reduce the number of infected people admitted to hospitals, which are already overburdened due to rising caseloads.

There are, however, some limitations.

Only adults over the age of 18 are permitted to use it, and it must be prescribed by a physician.

It can be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, but it cannot be used to prevent coronavirus infections or to treat those who have been hospitalized with the virus.

Paxlovid was tested for months and found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent when compared to a placebo given to high-risk people who were infected with the virus.

The product will also likely be effective against the omicron variant, according to the trials.

While praising the new drug, Sharma cautioned that “no drug, including Paxlovid, is a substitute for vaccination” in reducing the risk of hospitalization.

Despite this, Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.

Monday’s press conference with Theresa Tam.

“The regulator, as well as the experts assisting us with guidance and supply, are all coming together at the same time, and I think Canadians should be very happy to hear that oral antivirals are starting to become available in Canada today,” Tam said.

Paxlovid is not yet available, but she promises it will be “as soon as possible.”

Because the medication is expected to be in high demand, Canada’s provinces were asked to focus on a specific group of people at the start: those at high risk of severe illness, those over 80 who have not been vaccinated, and those over 60 who live in rural, remote areas, nursing homes, or are Indigenous, or who do not have up-to-date vaccinations.

“This strategy demonstrates that we are prioritizing treatments for those who are most in need,” Tam explained.