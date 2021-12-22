Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill has been approved; Paxlovid has ‘amazing’ results.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill has been approved, and Paxlovid’s results have been described as “amazing.”

WASHINGTON — The first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to prevent the virus’s worst effects, was approved by US health regulators on Wednesday.

The long-awaited achievement comes as the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States continues to rise, and health officials warn that a wave of new infections caused by the omicron variant could overwhelm hospitals.

Paxlovid is a faster, less expensive way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be scarce.

All of the previously approved anti-disease drugs require an IV or an injection.

Merck’s antiviral pill is also expected to receive FDA approval soon.

However, because of its mild side effects and superior effectiveness, such as a nearly 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to develop severe disease, Pfizer’s drug is almost certain to be the preferred option.

“It has a high efficacy, low side effects, and it’s an oral medication.”

“It ticks all of the boxes,” Dr.

The Mayo Clinic’s Gregory Poland.

“You’re looking at a 90% reduction in hospitalization and death risk in a high-risk group — that’s incredible.”

Pfizer’s drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for adults and children aged 12 and up who have a positive COVID-19 test and early symptoms and are at the highest risk of hospitalization.

This includes the elderly, as well as people suffering from obesity or heart disease.

Children must be at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms) to be considered for the drug.

Pfizer and Merck’s pills are expected to be effective against omicron because they don’t target the spike protein, which contains the majority of the variant’s dangerous mutations.

Pfizer currently has 180,000 treatment courses available worldwide, with 60,000 to 70,000 allocated to the United States. Federal health officials are expected to ration early shipments to the country’s hardest hit areas.

The limited supply is due to the manufacturing time, which is currently around nine months, according to Pfizer.

Next year, the company claims it will be able to cut production time in half.

The US government has agreed to purchase Paxlovid in sufficient quantities to treat ten million people.

According to Pfizer, it is on track to produce 80 million courses worldwide next year, thanks to contracts with…

