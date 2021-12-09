Pfizer’s COVID booster is now available to people as young as 16 years old, according to the FDA.

The United States is allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to receive a third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults in the United States and many other countries have already been urged to get booster shots to boost immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that have grown louder since the discovery of the alarming new omicron variant.

If it’s been six months since their last shot, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive a third dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

“Vaccination and boosters, as well as other preventive measures such as masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for combating COVID-19,” says Dr.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock made the announcement in a statement.

There is one more step: the CDC must formally recommend boosters for this age group, and a decision is expected soon.

In a statement, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said, “The booster vaccination increases the level of immunity and dramatically improves protection against COVID-19 in all age groups studied so far.”

In the United States, the Pfizer vaccine is the only option for anyone under the age of 18 who wants to get vaccinated for the first time or as a booster.

It’s unclear whether or when teenagers under the age of 16 will require a third Pfizer dose.

Vaccinations for children as young as five years old began last month, using Pfizer’s special low-dose vaccines.

About 5 million children aged 5 to 11 had received their first dose by this week.

Nearly all COVID-19 infections in the United States and much of the rest of the world are caused by the extra-contagious delta variant.

It’s still unclear how vaccines will fare against the new and distinct omicron mutant.

However, there is strong evidence that boosters increase protection against delta-caused infections, which are currently the most serious threat.

The Pfizer shot, as well as a similar vaccine made by Moderna, has been linked to a rare side effect, complicating the decision to extend boosters to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Myocarditis is a type of heart inflammation that affects primarily young people.

