PGA qualifying tournament moved from China to Indonesia

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The PGA Tour Series-China announced on Tuesday that its global qualifying tournament will be moved from Haikou in China to Lagoi in Indonesia, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

Laguna Golf Bintan is the new host of the qualifying tournament set for February 25 to 28 that will help determine membership for the 2020 PGA Tour Series-China season. The Tour notified all players who were originally in the Haikou qualifying tournament field of the change earlier Tuesday.

The PGA Tour Series-China held the first of its three qualifying tournaments in early January in Guangzhou, a tournament for Chinese mainland passport holders only. The other two qualifying tournaments, including this event at Laguna Golf Bintan, are for players from outside the Chinese mainland.

Tour officials, both those in China and at PGA headquarters in Florida, are continuing to assess the coronavirus situation and its potential impact on the China series, which earlier announced it would start its 2020 season with the Sanya Championship from March 26 to 29.

“The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans and all who are associated with PGA Tour Series-China tournaments is of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to monitor what’s happening in China and how it might affect the start of our regular season,” a PGA statement read.

PGA Tour qualifying tournaments are 72-hole events that allow top performers to earn exemption and conditional PGA membership for that season.