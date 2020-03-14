PGA to continue play without fans on course

The PGA Tour will move forward with most scheduled events but without fans in the gallery, becoming the latest sports organization to alter plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Jay Monahan, speaking Thursday at TPC Sawgrass on the opening day of The Players, said that tournaments will be played without fans beginning Friday and running through the Valero Texas Open on April 2-5. The Masters Tournament is the following week.

The Players Championship began as scheduled Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., with an autograph restriction for fans attending the event. The decision to play the event was made after consultation with President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, scheduled for later this month in the Dominican Republic, will be canceled, however, because of logistics given international travel restrictions.

Monahan said PGA officials “contemplated everything,” including a temporary cancellation of the tour. The ATP canceled play for six weeks on Thursday night, following the lead of the NBA, which suspended play indefinitely on Wednesday.

He said golf is unique, however, in that it is spread “over 400 acres” and was confident at this time that the events could go on safely with just the players and limited staff on the course.

The PGA announced late Wednesday it would begin the tournament as scheduled. Players in the field, including 47 of the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings, were informed via a series of text messages of restrictions in place designed to limit or eliminate fan contact.

