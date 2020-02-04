P&G’s quarterly sales miss Wall Street estimates,…

Jan 23 – Procter & Gamble Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, its first miss in five quarters, hurt by a stronger dollar, sending its shares down about 2%.

Net sales rose 4.6% to $18.24 billion, slightly below the average analyst estimate of $18.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to P&G rose to $3.72 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.19 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)