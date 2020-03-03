Pharmaceutical company in Harbin resumes production since early Feb.

Workers make face masks in the Harbin Pharmaceutical Group General Pharmaceutical Factory in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, March 2, 2020. China’s Harbin Pharmaceutical Group General Pharmaceutical Factory officially resumed its production line of Cefazolin sodium for injection on Monday. The company restarted medicine production at the end of January and has been producing protective materials like face masks, protective suits, etc. since early February. Up to now, it has produced more than 370,000 face masks, 20,000 protective suits, 2 million shots of Azithromycin and 3.6 million Vitamin C chewable tablets. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)