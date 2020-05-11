Pharmacies in Madrid will distribute 6 million more masks in two weeks: “It’s crazy, we haven’t stopped”

Madrid did not jump to phase 1 of the de-escalation yesterday, and yet its streets registered more movement. Rows of people, more or less extensive, stood at the doors of the pharmacies. “Are there masks or are there no masks?” Asked an elderly man, in the self-confidence of an elderly man, inside one of them, at the foot of the Four Towers of the capital. Like him, thousands of citizens flocked out on Monday to get their FFP2 mask model KN95. In total, seven million units will be distributed over the next fifteen days in the 2,882 pharmacies in the region, while studying

implement its mandatory use

in all closed spaces, as announced yesterday by the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

However, it seems that citizens have not taken this period into account, either because of the rush to get one, or because of the fear – unfounded – of being left without it. The early morning chaos forced a pharmacy on Cartagena Street, not far from the Avenida de América interchange, to split the queue in two. A dozen people waited to enter the premises to buy medicines; as many waited in the street only for the masks.

Two workers, protected by face shields, were rushing in and out of the pharmacy to expedite delivery. The next one coming for masks? Give me your health card, “the majority of the people asked for the meeting. After taking the document, they went into the pharmacy to leave, several minutes later, with the coveted product, in a plastic wrap adorned with the starry flag of the Community of Madrid. “We have been like this all morning, we are at the top,” managed to say an employee, without interrupting his work. “It is crazy, we have not stopped distributing,” said Paloma, owner of the pharmacy at number 274 in Paseo de la Castellana. Since he opened his apothecary at 9:30 a.m., he dispensed masks incessantly and, in almost three hours, delivered about sixty of the 700 he has been receiving, since last Friday, through the delivery vans of Cofares, the pharmaceutical distributor.

“There have been people who have spent half an hour waiting for their mask because they did not want them to run out,” says the president of the Official College of Pharmacists of Madrid (COFM), Luis González. “We have begun to make a dispensation a little slow, but throughout the morning it has been solved”, he clarifies, witness of the “extraordinary work” of the group, after visiting several neighborhood pharmacies yesterday to verify that the delivery marched on wheel.

Promotions

“Computer Mess”

But some technical problems added to the crowd, which slowed distribution. “We have had several computer problems,” said Rafael, one of the employees at a pharmacy on Mesón de Paredes Street, in the central Lavapiés neighborhood. Given that citizens must collect their mask with their health card —in case they do not have it, with their DNI or NIE—, to control the distribution through the electronic prescription, the system collapsed before the multitude of operations. «Are you coming for masks? It will take a while, the system is slow, “Paloma told one of his clients. “It is what they must do, compel their use and distribute them free of charge. For that we pay taxes, “said the same man, ready to wait, who took the opportunity to buy two cans of hydroalcoholic gel.

Despite these obstacles, pharmacies delivered, until 7:30 p.m., more than a million masks, according to data from the regional government. Only between 1 and 2 pm 124,028 masks were dispatched, that is, 2,067 per minute, which represents 83 percent of the dispensations on the network, as the president of the COFM transferred. “At this rate of dispensation, they will be distributed within ten days,” calculates González, who urges citizens not to rush. “No one is going to be left without a mask.”

In fact, this batch of seven million masks is only the first batch. In the next few days Ayuso’s tenth plane from China will land at Barajas airport, with another seven million FFP2 units. “We have started this campaign with masks to make people aware that they have to be used,” the Madrid leader explained yesterday in a radio interview. «I want the best for the citizens, and I want them to have one, that they try them, they last 48 consecutive hours, that is, three, four or five days, and in a few days we will bring a second [mascarilla]. What we want is for citizens to combine them, “Ayuso stressed, who still does not disdain the daily use of surgical masks.

Along these lines, and with an eye toward de-escalation, Madrid could be the first autonomous community to compel its citizens to cover their faces. “We are studying how to make the use of face masks mandatory in public and closed spaces,” reported the president. The contagion, said the regional president, “is only avoided with masks. You have to appeal to individual responsibility.

critics

The cast orchestrated by the Madrid Executive has not been without criticism. The heads of Preventive Medicine services of 17 hospitals sent a letter to the Ministry of Health to reconsider the distribution of FFP2 masks generically to the population, understanding that “it is not supported by scientific evidence”, it may “confuse the population and not aiding transmission control ”as well as a“ false sense of security ”. The spokesperson for Más Madrid in the Assembly, Mónica García, shared on her Twitter account the same conclusion of a statement from the national societies of Occupational Medicine: “They are not suitable for the general population.” In addition, the UGT union denounced that the Community of Madrid “distributes among the citizens the masks that they have been denying professionals for two months.”

For their part, regional government sources insist that this decision comes “after ensuring that the toilets will have all types of masks.” Specifically, the SERMAS warehouses store 2.5 million FFP2 masks to cover the “stipulated needs” of 40,000 units per day in Madrid. And Ayuso also came out in defense of FFP2 devices: “Protect excessively.” .