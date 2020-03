Pharmacists and volunteers work on hydro-alcoholic solutions at a street workshop on a small street in the heart of the Latin Quarter, Paris, France, March 28, 2020. In an effort to combat the COVID-19, pharmacist Fabien Bruno obtained permission from Paris to block off Rue Mignon, a small side-street in central Paris, to expand his production of up to 10,000 liters of hand-sanitizer solution per day, catering to medical staff and emergency services. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)