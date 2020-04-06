Pharmacists Stuck Trying to Buy Their Own Safety Equipment

The UK’s many pharmacies are open and working as frontline health providers as ever, but in today’s times this means literally risking death as owners and staff struggle to get the masks, gloves and aprons that could protect them from ill visitors seeking medication, prescriptions and advice.

This is the opinion of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, which represents many chemists, and says that despite being branded as key health care professionals by the government – and therefore entitled to protective wear – they’re not being given anything like enough and are left battling entire governments for access to dwindling global stock.

The BBC spoke to local pharmacist operator Graham Phillips who thinks the lack of official supplies coming from the NHS could lead to deaths, and said: “I have tried to source PPE at my own cost – but it has proved impossible to find adequate supplies and I am certain some of my colleagues will die as a result.”

Robbie Turner from the RPS agrees, and said: “Pharmacies should not be having to go out and buy protection to keep them safe – this should be supplied by the NHS. Without it pharmacists are being needlessly put at risk.” [BBC]