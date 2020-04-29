Phases of the de-escalation: Ximo Puig affirms that the ideal territorial framework is not that of the provinces

The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, confirmed this Wednesday the position that the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, had already advanced in his morning press conference on the de-escalation of confinement by the coronavirus: «The ideal territorial framework is the of the health departments and not that of the provinces ».

The head of the Consell has affirmed that the provincial reality for which the central government has opted “is not the most consistent with what the Valencian Community represents.” “We are not making an amendment to the entire government plan, nor is it about identity politics, but about efficiency. Life cannot pass in a province, we must look for other formulas ”, he indicated in his appearance.

The position will be transferred again in the inter-territorial commission that is being held this afternoon between the Autonomous Communities and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, to whom they also plan to send reports on the situation in the territory that endorse that criterion of health departments.

Puig did not want to directly criticize Pedro Sánchez for lack of receptivity to the considerations of the autonomies, although he pointed out that “the complexity in decision-making causes that sometimes the dialogue is not enough.” Still, he reiterated, they do not want “a scenario of political confrontation.”

“We must single out the de-escalation framework that the government presented yesterday and land it in reality. We want to approach it from the unity of action, which we defend because it has worked, but we do not want there to be a permanent atomization of the measures, “he commented.

The President of the Generalitat has also not specified how this de-escalation will be carried out by health departments. The Ministry of Health specified a few hours before that it will not be a question of some passing before the others to the phases of unconfinement established, but they will implement “additional measures” depending on the situation. However, Puig has provided examples of good indicators such as the Vega Baja case, which suggests that this asymmetric lack of precision could be addressed.

«There is diversity. There are departments in a better situation than others and we are in a process of clear improvement throughout the Valencian Community, “he assured, to add that in ten days the whole of the territory would be in a position to overcome confinement if it continues the current evolution.

Similarly, Puig has opined that the Tamoco provincial framework is adequate in mobility “because there are many regions in relation beyond the provincial limits”.

In the plan that will be transferred to the ministry, the re-planning of issues such as the distribution of schedules or establishments will also be included. “We have not played to have a closed proposal. We want to align ourselves with the Government, “he said.

Ask the Government for flexibility in tourism

Regarding tourism, the President of the Generalitat has appealed to a practical reflection with the sector so that the reopening is “reasonable and realistic”. “There are subsectors that will not be able to open because it will not be economically viable. The landing of each subsector in each territory is much more complex than the government suggests, and we ask for more flexibility. We do not want to lose the summer and, if there is security, we have to take advantage of national tourism and tourism from within the Community itself, “he commented.

On the fact that the coronavirus data is offered by municipalities -something to which he himself opened the door a few weeks ago and has not been carried out-, he has denied that there is a lack of transparency and has defended the privacy of people, especially of small towns.

Postpones the cuts in the Administration

On the other hand, the head of the Consell has reported that in the next few weeks the commission in the Valencian Courts will foreseeably be constituted to reach a reconstruction agreement in the territory after the pandemic between parties and social agents. Thus, there will be meetings between the groups to agree on the work plan, which it has considered should include representatives of civil society. To start the work, he has requested a report from the Ivie with which they can have a base and, later, “the groups contribute whatever they deem appropriate”.

In addition, it has parked the debate on the thinning of the Administration as requested by PP, Citizens and Vox. “At this moment we are at the beginning of a process of agreement and each group will give ideas to analyze everything without putting the conclusions ahead. Once everything has been studied, the administrations themselves will have to reflect, but focusing on this issue in-depth debate is not the most reasonable way, “he said.

Failures

As for the possibility of celebrating the Fallas in July in some way, Puig has stressed that there has not yet been a discussion process in this regard and that they are analyzing the Government document. Even so, he remarked that the reality is that there is still a pandemic, with deaths and new cases of coronavirus every day: «We are waiting for what was agreed between the City Council and the Fallas sector. We have to be cautious and the decision will not take place in a few weeks. .