Philippe Coutinho explains why he’s not surprised at Liverpool ‘flying’ since he quit

The Brazilian playmaker says he never doubted that the Reds would go on to bigger and better things under Jurgen Klopp when he departed for Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho claims he is entirely unrepentant about quitting Liverpool despite his former side standing on the verge of ending their 30-year top-flight title drought just a year after landing the Champions League.

The Brazil international left Anfield to pursue a lifelong dream of playing for Barcelona after the Nou Camp outfit made the Reds an irresistible £142m offer.

Unfortunately things did not work out for Coutinho at Barca and he swiftly found himself farmed out on loan to Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless he insists he is happy to see Liverpool soar to their newfound heights, and he puts their success down to the dream combination of Jurgen Klopp’s managerial genius and the quality of player they have recruited – ironically with the money his own sale generated.

“Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me,” he told Sports Illustrated.

“We’ve seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager.

“I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former team-mates, so I’m just so happy for them, but that’s all.

“I don’t look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else.

“I’m focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”

Bayern are currently top of the Bundesliga by a point, and face Chelsea in the Champions League this month.

The German giants are still in the DFB-Pokal, too, and Coutinho is confident they can win the treble this season.

“Of course, we believe we can win it all. We work so hard for it,” he added.

“Just like you work for success at what you do, we equally work so hard. These are the best teams in the world after all, and the Champions League is very hard, but if you work hard, then anything can happen.”