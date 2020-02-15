Philippe Coutinho makes Liverpool return admission as Reds consider bringing him back

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has ruled out a return to Anfield, despite reports suggesting he could be set for a return to Anfield.

Philippe Coutinho has been sensationally linked with a return to Liverpool in recent weeks but the man himself has insisted he is ‘on another journey’ and ‘can only look forward’.

The Brazilian left Anfield in January 2018 for a bumper £105m fee to join Barcelona but he has struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting lineup at the Nou Camp and been shunted out on loan to Bayern Munich.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to let him leave permanently in the summer for £77m and Liverpool were said to be interested in a reunion if they missed out on top target Kai Havertz.

However, Coutinho has poured cold water on those rumours, telling Sports Illustrated: “I don’t look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else.

“I’m focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”

Since his sale, Liverpool have invested the money wisely, bringing in the likes of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk to strengthen their backline.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Reds chief executive Peter Moore spoke of the positive impact Coutinho’s departure had on the team.

“When Philippe Coutinho left there was a change, not only to the structure of the team but to the way we played football,” he said.

“If you recall, when he left two years ago, then it was a complete change of style of play and we [hardly]lost a game over the balance of the season.

“No disrespect to Philippe but he had a different style of play…

“The money came in and the money we got from Barcelona then helped fund Alisson Becker.”

Meanwhile, Coutinho has insisted he is ‘so happy’ to see Liverpool’s success without him.