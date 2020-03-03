Philippine senate asks Supreme Court to rule on its role in ending treaties

MANILA, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Philippine senate on Monday passed a resolution asking the Supreme Court to rule on whether or not a senate approval is needed in terminating a treaty.

The senators crafted the resolution after President Rodrigo Duterte unilaterally ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces of Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and the United States.

The senators insisted that a senate concurrence is needed to end the military agreement that provides the legal framework for defense cooperation between the Philippines and the United States.

“We are just asking the Supreme Court to decide once and for all (on the issue). It is simply asking the interpretation of the Supreme Court,” Senate President Vicente Sotto told his colleagues.

Under the Philippine constitution, senate concurrence is required before the executive branch can enter into an accord, but the law remains “silent” on whether senators need to approve the president’s decision to withdraw from a pact.

Sotto said he would personally file the petition to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

While 12 senators endorsed the resolution, seven senators abstained from voting, while two others failed to vote after coming to the session late. Most of those who abstained were Duterte’s allies.

On Feb. 11, the Philippines, upon Duterte’s instruction, officially notified the United States about its intention to unilaterally terminate the VFA. The termination, however, will take effect 180 days after the notification.

The VFA governs the conduct of U.S. armed force personnel who come to the Philippines to take part on approved training and other activities, including but not limited to exercises related to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

The Philippines and the Unites States signed in 1998 a VFA allowing joint Philippine-U.S. military operations. The Philippine senate ratified the agreement in 1999, seven years after the closure of the last U.S. base on Philippine territory.

Over 300 military engagements are scheduled between the two militaries during the entire year. These engagements include training exercises, expert exchanges, functional training, and table-top exercises.