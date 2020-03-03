Philippines allows travel to S. Korea, except worst-hit areas by COVID-19

MANILA, March 3 (Xinhua) — The Philippine government has decided to allow travel to South Korea except for the virus-hit areas in North Gyeongsang Province, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Tuesday.

“The IATF has approved to allow Filipinos to travel to South Korea except to the whole of North Gyeongsang Province, including Daegu City and Cheongdo County, where the virus outbreak is concentrated,” Panelo said in a statement.

The new advisory came a week after the Philippines imposed a temporary travel restriction to South Korea to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, Panelo said the ban on the entry of foreign nationals traveling from South Korea’s North Gyeongsang Province, including Daegu City and Cheongdo County, into Philippine territory remains effective.

According to Panelo, the Inter-agency Task Force on emerging infectious diseases (IATF) of the Philippine government also agreed at the meeting on Tuesday that “there is to be no new imposition of travel restrictions or lifting of the same as regards other countries or jurisdictions.”

“All Filipinos who intend to visit other parts of South Korea shall execute and sign a declaration, signifying their knowledge and understanding of the risks involved in their trip,” he added.

On Feb. 26, the Philippines imposed a travel ban on South Korea’s North Gyeongsang province following a spike of new coronavirus cases there.

Filipino tourists traveling to the whole of South Korea was also forbidden, according to the previous travel ban.