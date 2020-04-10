Philippines bans health workers from leaving country

ANKARA

The Philippines on Friday barred medical professionals from going overseas as part of efforts to bolster its health care system against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Philippines Overseas Employment Administration banned exit and outbound travel of health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The ban aims to prioritize human resource allocation for the national health care system at the time of the national state of emergency,” the order added.

Health officials confirmed 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 221.

It added that 119 new cases were identified, with 4,195 in all. Some 140 people have recovered from the illness.

To boost the Philippines’ fight against the coronavirus, the World Bank announced $500 million in aid to the country.

“The World Bank is committed to supporting efforts to strengthen the Philippines’ capacity to prepare for and respond to natural disasters as well as health and economic shocks like COVID-19,” said Achim Fock, the World Bank acting country director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Global situation

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe, while China has largely come out of the crisis.

The virus infected over 1.6 million people worldwide, while some 364,000 people recovered from the disease, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 97,000 have died.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who get infected suffer only mild symptoms and make a recovery.