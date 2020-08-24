Philippines’ COVID-19 cases near 190,000, with 2,378 new reported cases

MANILA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 189,601 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,378 new daily cases on Sunday.

The DOH said that the number of recoveries surged to 131,367 after it reported 16,459 more patients have survived the disease.

The death toll also climbed to 2,998 after 32 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

Metro Manila topped the five regions or provinces with the highest number of daily confirmed cases reported on Sunday with 1,022, followed by Cavite province, south of Manila, 132; Laguna province, south of Manila, 128; Rizal province, east of Manila, 115; and Cebu province in the central Philippines, 96. Enditem