Philippines declares state of calamity over African swine fever

JAKARTA, Indonesia

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday has declared a state of calamity nationwide due to African swine fever (ASF) until the end of the year in the Philippines.

President Duterte has signed Proclamation No.1143, which declares a state of calamity until the end of the year “unless earlier lifted as circumstances may warrant.”

“The ASF is responsible for the significant reduction in the country’s swine population by around three million hogs, resulting in more than PHP100 billion ($2.08 billion) in losses due to the local hog sector and allied industries, and leading to increased retail prices of pork products,” the new proclamation said.

Duterte declared a state of calamity upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

According to Proclamation 1143, the nationwide state of calamity takes effect “beginning this date, unless earlier lifted or extended as circumstances may warrant.”

The ASF has already spread to 12 regions, 46 provinces, 493 cities and municipalities, and 2,561 villages nationwide since it hit the country in 2019.

New cases are being reported despite government interventions.

“There is an urgent need to address the continued spread of ASF and its adverse impacts, to jumpstart the rehabilitation of the local hog industry, and to ensure the availability, adequacy, and affordability of pork products, all for the purpose of attaining food sector,” the order said.