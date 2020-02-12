Philippines donates medical supplies to China’s Hubei

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns of the Philippines Brigido J. Dulay (L) and Huang Xilian, Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, attend a handover ceremony of donations in Manila, the Philippines, Feb. 8, 2020. The Philippines has donated surgical face masks, protection suits, medical gloves, sanitation products and goggles to China’s central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Yang Ke)