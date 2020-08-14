Philippines imposes ban on chicken products from Brazil due to COVID-19 scare

MANILA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The Philippine government on Friday said it is imposing a ban on the importation of chickens from Brazil following reports of the coronavirus contamination of poultry products from that South American country.

“With the recent reports from China and in compliance with the country’s Food Safety Act to regulate food business operators and safeguard Filipino consumers, the temporary ban on the import of chicken meat is imposed,” the Philippines’ Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

The decision comes after Chinese health officials report that a sample of frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil to Shenzhen, a city in southern China, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Despite the importation ban, the department assured the public that chicken products from the Philippine market are safe. Enditem