Philippines logs 1,581 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 515,000

MANILA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Monday 1,581 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 514,996.

The death toll climbed to 10,292 after 50 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 13 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 475,422.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.

The DOH said 38 of the people who came in contact with the 13 patients carrying a more infectious variant in the northern Philippine Cordillera Administrative Region have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online briefing that the 34 people who came in contact with the 12 new variant cases in the Mountain Province “were not positive” for the mutated strain first found in Britain.

The four people with close contact with the new variant case in Benguet province also tested positive for COVID-19. Vergeire did not say if the new variant is present in the four samples undergoing genome sequencing check.

Vergeire said the total number of new variant cases in the Philippines remains at 17. Enditem