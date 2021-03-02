Philippines logs 2,037 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 578,000

MANILA, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 2,037 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 578,381.

The death toll climbed to 12,322 after four more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 86 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 534,351.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 8 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.

The Philippines launched its coronavirus vaccination drive on Monday, less than a day after the arrival of a batch of the Sinovac vaccine CoronaVac donated by China. Enditem